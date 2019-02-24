As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Ls Investment Advisors Cut Holding; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shareholder Sun Life Financial Raised Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 2947.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,002 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29M, up from 722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 1.90 million shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,237 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.53M, down from 181,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2019: DBD, QLYS, UIS, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PKW, ORCL, CSCO, QCOM: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Earnings: CSCO Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ETFs to Surge on Cisco’s Solid Results – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: CSCO, GS – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shufro Rose Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 897,176 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 8.73 million shares. 1.52 million were reported by Comm Retail Bank. Renaissance Lc invested in 1.3% or 760,702 shares. Duncker Streett & Com Incorporated invested in 54,950 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 0.43% or 8.41 million shares. 2.57 million are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 57,843 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Toth Fincl Advisory has 2.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited owns 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,820 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25.62M shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cs Mckee LP holds 649,340 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gen Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 3,391 shares to 24,003 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. 25,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by WEST STEVEN M. $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving on Friday, September 14. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324. $1.52M worth of stock was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. Robbins Charles had sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28M on Monday, September 17. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider Goeckeler David sold $3.00 million.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Principal Financial (PFG) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on October 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ID Systems Acquires CarrierWeb, Adds Key Technology, Increases Customer Base, and Enters New Market Segments – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $153,870 activity. Shares for $50,000 were sold by LAWLER JULIA M. $1.11 million worth of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares were sold by MCCAUGHAN JAMES P. 25,000 shares valued at $1.20M were bought by GELATT DANIEL on Monday, November 5.