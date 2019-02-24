As Citigroup (C) Share Value Declined, Caprock Group Has Lifted Holding; Infosys LTD (INFY) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Increased Its Position by $2.48 Million as Valuation Declined

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 248,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 496,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.05 million, up from 248,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 4.64 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 19/03/2018 – Greenwich Time: InfoSys Deal Says A Lot For State; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO DISSOLVE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 4,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,758 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70 million, up from 19,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.37% or 90,408 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,790 shares stake. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 2.52% or 532,782 shares. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management owns 20,476 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 749,856 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 3,072 shares. Advent Management De invested in 88 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A, Illinois-based fund reported 152,755 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.78M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 1.42 million shares. New York-based Van Eck Corp has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Axiom Invsts Limited Liability De stated it has 674,768 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Inc invested in 22,292 shares.

More important recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway Is Consuming A Very Bitter Ketchup From Kraft Heinz – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts React To C.H. Robinson’s Q4 Results – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Notches Weekly Gain; Record U.S. Output Threatens OPEC Cuts – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies Upgrades Citi (NYSE:C) To Buy, Sounds Optimistic Note On Latin American Business – Benzinga” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.