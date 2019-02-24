As Columbia Ppty Tr (CXP) Shares Declined, Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased Its Stake; As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cannell Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 18.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 288,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.71M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 469,102 shares traded or 90.68% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 15.92% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (CXP) by 6.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp analyzed 162,934 shares as the company's stock declined 13.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.68 million, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 821,997 shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 4.99% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases 1Q 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 38C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.08 per share. TAST's profit will be $2.92M for 34.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

