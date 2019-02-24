As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Position by $341,640; Park National Stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Has Cut by $2.78 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 973.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 1,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,610 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $378,000, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $216.29. About 1.54 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 10.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 32,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 272,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.47 million, down from 304,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB: RESULTS DON’T IMPACT OTHER ONGOING OFATUMUMAB STUDIES; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Vasant Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis; 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 31/05/2018 – Novartis loses a head honcho, with US oncology head Bill Hinshaw exiting for new gig at Axcella @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – Novartis draws attention of Swiss prosecutors over Michael Cohen deal; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN RESOLVE ISSUES SURROUNDING U.S. NEGATIVE DECISION ON RIXATHON BIOSIMILAR FOR MABTHERA; 09/05/2018 – ‘These are extraordinarily serious allegations’: Pharma giant Novartis faces questions over payments to a Michael Cohen-linked organization

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE) by 29,563 shares to 287,858 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 28,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,177 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock John Finl Opptys Fd (BTO) by 13,900 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 191,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,300 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc (Call).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. LAZARUS FRANZ E also sold $5.22M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, October 25. 4,163 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $945,940 were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A. 2,049 shares valued at $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. Another trade for 1,611 shares valued at $332,108 was sold by DECKER SUSAN L. $5.03 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were sold by JELINEK W CRAIG. $1.49M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. 3,815 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership accumulated 12,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brown Advisory owns 1.91M shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Lc has 1.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,893 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Da Davidson Communications holds 97,923 shares. Capwealth Lc has 3,077 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0.25% or 6.92 million shares. Cibc Asset reported 62,788 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.36% or 7,330 shares.