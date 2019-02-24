As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Raised Stake by $374,088; As Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Upped Its Holding

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,579 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, up from 18,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 20.18M shares traded or 76.15% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 682.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.74 million, up from 254,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 2.09M shares traded or 81.28% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Am Cheering Magna’s Fall – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Beat the Market Last Year – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fourth Quarter & Year End 2018 Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magna International Inc. (MGA) CEO Don Walker on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 15,517 shares to 11,670 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (Put) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,500 shares, and cut its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $33.52 million activity. 14,229 shares were sold by Brennan Troyen A, worth $1.17 million on Wednesday, November 14. 25,159 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $2.02M were sold by Denton David M. The insider Bisaccia Lisa sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72M. Boratto Eva C sold $354,080 worth of stock or 4,426 shares. On Monday, August 27 Hourican Kevin sold $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 8,564 shares. Roberts Jonathan C also sold $5.01M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 18,305 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Ltd Company has invested 1.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 321,859 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advsrs has invested 0.66% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peddock Cap Ltd invested in 0.55% or 14,468 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 0.35% stake. 900,805 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Boys Arnold And invested in 0.65% or 59,194 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny accumulated 6,760 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc reported 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Boston Research & Mgmt has 1.53% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,490 shares. Bailard reported 50,751 shares stake. 32,693 were reported by Altavista Wealth Mngmt. Hourglass Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 8,153 shares.