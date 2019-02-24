As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $385,584; As Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Share Value Rose, Holder Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed by $10.67 Million Its Holding

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 3,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.19 million, down from 73,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 10.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 84,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 685,862 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86.74M, down from 770,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 296,562 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 2.28% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.62 million activity.

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Federal Realty (FRT) Q4 FFO Meets, Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal Realty Is A Dividend King That Helps Me Sleep Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Location, Location, Location – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2018. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty: Should Income Investors Buy This Dividend King? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FRT shares while 108 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 65.42 million shares or 0.81% less from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 47,738 are held by Toronto Dominion Bank. The New Jersey-based Honeywell Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Da Davidson & owns 1,964 shares. Green Street reported 39,100 shares. Sun Life Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 201 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 438,822 shares. 92,500 were reported by Adage Prtnrs Lc. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has invested 0.26% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Clearbridge Invests Limited Company holds 5,330 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 685,862 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De reported 8,153 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 248,422 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 1,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 35,100 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $25.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 58,200 shares to 397,500 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 112,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $247.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 50,490 shares to 53,562 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hot destination: Florida welcomes record number of visitors in 2018 – Orlando Business Journal” on February 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Save the date: Get ready for 10th annual Disney Swan & Dolphin foodie fest (PHOTOS) – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares latest on new Riviera Resort and Skyline gondola – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Bullish On Post-Deal Landscape For Fox, Disney (NYSE:DIS)(NASDAQ:FOXA) – Benzinga” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $11.46 million activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million. $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt holds 246,512 shares. Moreover, Amer Money has 2.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,020 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital City Trust Company Fl holds 0.61% or 13,039 shares. Lorber David A holds 470 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Architects Ltd Com reported 2,968 shares stake. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated has 1.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 110,426 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 31,436 shares. 107,110 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. Aperio Limited Company stated it has 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 149,122 shares. Cardinal Capital holds 6,190 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.