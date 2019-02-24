As Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lynch & Associates Boosted Its Holding; As Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $455,744

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 15.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,487 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52 million, up from 27,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 2.54 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 14,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 285,931 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.29 million, up from 271,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 4.81 million shares traded or 30.12% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL

More news for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were recently published by: Zacks.com, which released: “Will Higher Prices Help Mosaic (MOS) Beat Earnings in Q4? – Zacks.com” on February 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Stocks – Dow Ends Higher as Materials Rally; Fed Set to Continue Pause – Yahoo Finance” and published on February 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

