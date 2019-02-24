As Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Share Price Declined, American Research & Management Has Boosted Position by $388,600; Nottingham Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Mastercard (MA) as Share Price Declined

American Research & Management increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 56.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, up from 4,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 1.34 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Nottingham Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc sold 2,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,751 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.40M, down from 30,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $586.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 9 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 132,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 846,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.52 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $959,993 was made by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Strong Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JANA Partners Enters Centene (CNC), Mastercard (MA), Salesforce (CRM); Raises Microsoft (MSFT), Lowers Apple (AAPL) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard gives China another try – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard +4% on strong Q4, GDV increases 14% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howland Capital Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 124,560 were reported by Dearborn Ptnrs Lc. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,536 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.81% or 3.25 million shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp holds 0.18% or 26,960 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt reported 230,620 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 4.45M shares. Hardman Johnston Global Lc invested in 2.33% or 243,167 shares. Wendell David Associate reported 156,353 shares or 5.42% of all its holdings. The California-based Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 2,438 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.06% stake. Iowa-based Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 insider sales for $103.51 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 29,366 shares. Hockaday Irvine O Jr sold $233,869 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, September 11. Another trade for 10,010 shares valued at $1.44M was sold by Demsey John. Another trade for 11,404 shares valued at $1.62M was sold by MOSS SARA E. Haney Carl P. also sold $1.82 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, November 8. On Wednesday, October 31 O’HARE MICHAEL sold $502,576 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 3,575 shares.