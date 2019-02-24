As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Premier Asset Managment Lowered Position by $648,125; Capital Wealth Planning Position in Cme Group (CME) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 7,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,371 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73M, down from 27,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 46.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,580 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 15,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $178.06. About 1.35 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $6.53 million activity. Shares for $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. On Tuesday, December 4 Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,562 shares. Corson Bradley W sold $1.09M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was made by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $447.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 8,795 shares to 218,345 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 69,395 were reported by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 801,253 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,425 shares. 75,028 were accumulated by City. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.53% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 70,709 shares. 66,189 were reported by Arrow Corporation. Pnc Finance Serv Gp accumulated 15.30 million shares. Cap Counsel holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 126,699 shares. Villere St Denis J & Comm holds 13,189 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lucas Mgmt reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 9,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paragon Ltd Company invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New York-based Amer Intl Gru Inc has invested 2.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,875 are owned by Pennsylvania. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The New York-based Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc has 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 44,886 shares. Conning stated it has 6,825 shares. Virginia-based Union Bancorporation Corporation has invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 584,481 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Usa Portformulas Corporation holds 0.66% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 16,012 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,621 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 220,585 shares. North Star Investment Management holds 0.28% or 14,448 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 0.15% or 35,300 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 7,978 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP invested in 0.01% or 4,632 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $14.17 million activity. Pankau Ronald A. also sold $35,530 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares. 17,960 shares were sold by Pietrowicz John W., worth $3.36 million on Wednesday, January 2. Bernacchi Jeffrey M. had sold 4,976 shares worth $878,762 on Tuesday, September 4. On Friday, November 23 the insider DUFFY TERRENCE A sold $1.89M. $51,689 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J on Thursday, September 13. Shares for $626,039 were sold by Holzrichter Julie on Tuesday, November 6.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $146.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,475 shares to 51,830 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

