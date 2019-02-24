As Ezcorp (EZPW) Share Price Declined, Archon Capital Management Increased by $1.03 Million Its Stake; Edmp Increased Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Price Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 13.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 103,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 859,783 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.20 million, up from 756,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 257,474 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 27.88% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 241.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,294 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36 million, up from 2,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 1.38M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.09% or 105,319 shares. First Eagle Invest Ltd Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1.97M shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Fosun Interest Ltd. Laurel Grove Capital Ltd stated it has 28,870 shares. Patten owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 525 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 24,895 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 14,331 shares. Rfg Advisory Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Co owns 2,355 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sns Group Ltd Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 37,044 shares. Adage Capital Group Limited Liability Company has 198,004 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bb&T Lc reported 41,867 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Limited Co has 2.53% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 30,035 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $10.38 million activity. The insider LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS sold $3.31 million. Shares for $30,900 were sold by Embree Tracy A. ChangDiaz Franklin R sold $87,974 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Thursday, November 15. The insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold 4,500 shares worth $675,000. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499. Shares for $1.70M were sold by ROSE MARYA M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.88, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EZPW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.73 million shares or 16.48% less from 59.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 5,752 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 169,282 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Prudential Finance Inc has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 84,736 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Hennessy Advsr holds 273,400 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 72,579 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 379,900 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Iberiabank invested 0.02% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Axa, France-based fund reported 185,971 shares. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 622,794 shares. Moreover, Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 147,820 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 68,491 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 76,139 shares in its portfolio.