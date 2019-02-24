As Fabrinet (FN) Valuation Rose, Holder Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Stake; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered Target (TGT) Holding by $527,384; Stock Price Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 38.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 110,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 175,641 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.13M, down from 286,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.39. About 368,074 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 53.29% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 5,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,672 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.78M, down from 445,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 3.14 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold FN shares while 56 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 7.30% less from 35.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 436,656 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ls Limited Co stated it has 1,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Walleye Trading Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,602 shares. 166,000 were reported by Herald Invest Management Limited. 45 are owned by Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc. Parkside Bancorp And Tru owns 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 30 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Company has invested 0.44% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 18,668 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 563,241 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 12,160 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 44,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 4,348 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $12.04 million activity. $1.82M worth of stock was sold by Mitchell David T. on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $1.91M was sold by Ng Toh-Seng. 6,081 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares with value of $313,396 were sold by Grady Seamus. KELLY THOMAS F had sold 3,000 shares worth $164,364 on Thursday, February 14.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $454.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 268,670 shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 162,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,332 shares, and has risen its stake in On Deck Cap Inc.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 16,440 shares to 148,492 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

