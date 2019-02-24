As Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.26 Million; Kestrel Investment Management Has Raised Its Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Position by $575,995 as Stock Rose

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 58.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 115,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 311,299 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84 million, up from 196,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 490,588 shares traded or 76.51% up from the average. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 10.44% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 15/05/2018 – Flexible Glass Market Size, Share, Leading Player Updates and Industry Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – UNSOLICITED EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM RADIANT LIFE CARE WITH PROPOSAL FOR MAKING INVESTMENT AND/OR RE-STRUCTURING THE COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Diabetic Nephropathy (Insulin) Market to be Driven by Rising Occurrence of Diabetes and Growing Awareness for Diabetes Treatment: Radiant Insights, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Radiant Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGT); 08/05/2018 – Natural Antioxidant Market to Witness Enhanced Application Scope in Near Future: Radiant Insights, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Global Door Market to Gain From Rapid Urbanization and Introduction of Technologically Developed Products: Radiant Insights, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market to Grow Owing to Introduction Of Innovative Drugs: Radiant Insights, Inc; 20/04/2018 – ENWAVE SIGNS TECHNOLOGY EVALUATION AND LICENSE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH A TOP CANADIAN CANNABIS PRODUCER, GRANTING AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO USE RADIANT ENERGY VACUUM TECHNOLOGY IN A EUROPEAN; 03/05/2018 – Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market to Register Enhanced Demand in Household & Personal Care Applications: Radiant Insights, Inc

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 85.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 74,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, down from 87,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 24/04/2018 – FB HIRING MORE TO REVIEW ADS, BUILDING BETTER SYSTEMS REVIEW; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook seeks multilingual staff for a new center monitoring harmful content – El Pais; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 24/05/2018 – The EU’s digital policy chief urges Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by Europe’s stringent data protection rules. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal; 13/04/2018 – Facebook should testify in front of European lawmakers in person, European Commissioner Vera Jourova, told CNBC; 05/04/2018 – CANADA INVESTIGATION TO DETERMINE IF FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ BROKE FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL PERSONAL PRIVACY RULES; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS

Kestrel Investment Management Corp, which manages about $836.08 million and $246.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) by 17,800 shares to 175,150 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 53,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,025 shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 5 investors sold RLGT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 15.62% more from 17.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 450,000 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 58,621 shares. Kestrel Inv Mngmt reported 0.75% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 37,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 127,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 0% or 325,700 shares. Menta Lc owns 203,412 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Inc accumulated 0.02% or 88,386 shares. Northern accumulated 394,683 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited stated it has 11,635 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 473,295 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 129,170 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr stated it has 142,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cryder Cap Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 556,573 shares. First Long Island Limited Co has 121,266 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Lp holds 15.93% or 106,034 shares. Dana Advsrs Inc holds 1.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 273,031 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc has 8,824 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Thompson Invest Management invested in 0.4% or 13,707 shares. Horseman Management Ltd owns 65,100 shares. Hillman invested in 189,383 shares. Amer Assets Inv stated it has 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Davy Asset Limited has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt stated it has 95,877 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swiss Savings Bank owns 1.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7.85 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank accumulated 2,364 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Co owns 39,723 shares.

