As Facebook (FB) Shares Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Its Position by $820,000; Bank Of Stockton Decreased Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $352,815

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.80 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK KEEPS LOGS OF USERS’ WEB BROWSING ‘TEMPORARILY’ TO FIND OUT INTERESTS FOR AD TARGETING; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – EU to Press U.S. Over Facebook Data Use; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INTRODUCE NEW FEATURES ALLOWING USERS TO DOWNLOAD AND DELETE THEIR DATA – BLOG POST; 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 23.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 2,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 11,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 1.42M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,115 shares to 27,948 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclay’s Capital Converti (CWB) by 10,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Gru Lp has invested 1.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 201,192 were reported by Bailard Inc. Moreover, Sanders Cap Ltd has 1.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amp Cap Investors reported 1.21% stake. Corda Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 7,469 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,828 shares. Akanthos Capital Limited Company has invested 1.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 18,488 were reported by Ballentine Prns Limited Co. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited accumulated 267,000 shares. House Limited Liability accumulated 258,759 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt has invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 13,000 shares. Cognios Capital Lc invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guild Invest Management accumulated 3.41% or 20,576 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 45 sales for $202.56 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.79 million. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $120,023. $871,068 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, September 24. Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. FISCHER DAVID B. sold 61,103 shares worth $10.77M. Taylor Susan J.S. sold 2,112 shares worth $294,835.