As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $541,618 Its Holding; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hollencrest Securities Lowered by $351,000 Its Holding

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 6.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,363 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.53M, up from 116,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 4.93M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 61.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $217,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 2.11M shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 53.09% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold HAIN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.71 million shares or 0.46% more from 92.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 50,660 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc has 24,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 18,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Omni Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.3% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 98,783 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co has 0.03% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The New York-based Steel Prtnrs LP has invested 0.27% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,231 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 33,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 60,365 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Citigroup invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 207 are held by Carroll Financial Associate Inc. Prudential Inc holds 0% or 57,560 shares in its portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $813.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atomera Inc 00500 by 474,488 shares to 861,070 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) by 5,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Bayer Ag F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr (BAYRY).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $14.65 million activity.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,964 shares to 189,501 shares, valued at $44.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,488 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

