As Globus Medical (GMED) Market Value Declined, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Raised by $1.87 Million Its Position; Black Creek Investment Management Position in Borgwarner (BWA) Has Upped by $34.16 Million as Valuation Declined

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 60.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 33,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.02 million, up from 55,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 1.02M shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has risen 15.76% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 20.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 813,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.79 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205.10 million, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 1.14M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 35.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.77 million shares or 1.87% more from 59.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity Research holds 0.02% or 60,427 shares. Moreover, Hartford Invest has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Thompson Davis has 0.82% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 6,660 shares. Broadview Advsr has 127,650 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Co reported 0.14% stake. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Co owns 76 shares. 73,289 were reported by Aperio Limited Com. Blackrock Inc reported 9.46M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0.08% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 527,707 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Nordea Invest Management stated it has 0.03% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated invested in 0% or 350 shares. Pnc Financial Service has 5,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold BWA shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 182.43 million shares or 2.27% less from 186.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 6.64M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh owns 13,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communications Ltd reported 190 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,825 were reported by Synovus Financial. Montag A has invested 0.3% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fairpointe Cap Lc accumulated 781,006 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 31,213 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 78 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,721 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw And Com invested in 0.05% or 1.05 million shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Becker Cap Mgmt holds 694,411 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 716,498 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $1.31 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold $302,534. Another trade for 16,780 shares valued at $666,166 was made by Ericson Brady D on Monday, October 29. MCWHINNEY DEBORAH D bought 1,215 shares worth $49,882. $118,590 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was bought by MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY. The insider MICHAS ALEXIS P sold $400,018.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 501,944 shares to 9.45M shares, valued at $94.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 131,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).