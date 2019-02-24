As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Valuation Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Has Increased by $474,700 Its Position; Welch & Forbes Boosted Valero Energy New (VLO) Position by $693,820

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 6,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,883 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.66 million, up from 122,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.16 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 million, up from 26,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 646,580 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,194 shares to 98,880 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 14,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,382 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 insider sales for $16.74 million activity. Polelle Michael also sold $87,117 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares. Ryu Marcus had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.76M on Friday, February 1. 170 shares were sold by Smith Curtis, worth $13,799 on Tuesday, December 18. Hung Priscilla also sold $13,687 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Tuesday, September 4. The insider King James Winston sold 4,167 shares worth $431,299. Conway Craig also sold $35,512 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.07 million shares. Loomis Sayles And Co LP stated it has 503,192 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Night Owl Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 51,396 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc owns 19,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 110,490 were reported by Sandhill Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com. 63,223 were reported by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Stifel Finance accumulated 18,632 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc reported 3,348 shares. De Burlo Group Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 20,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,871 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 606,838 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 18,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 50 shares.

More important recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software -7% on downside FY guidance – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Guidewire: Growing Too Slowly To Justify Valuation – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “Promutuel Insurance Extends Guidewire PolicyCenter to Support Personal Lines Including Data Management and Policyholder Digital Engagement – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Launches DevConnect Developer Integration Environment – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero: Cheap, High Dividend Yield And Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Good And Bad News About VLO – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Will Be Offering A 4.6% Dividend Yield From Next Month – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,654 shares to 612,214 shares, valued at $45.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,880 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.