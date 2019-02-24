As Hubspot (HUBS) Market Value Declined, Capital Impact Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $307,685; As Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose, Diversified Trust Co Cut Its Position by $523,125

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 11.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 675 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01M, down from 5,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $911.66. About 240,249 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 12.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87M, up from 17,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 563,766 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 59.29% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $291.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 3,427 shares to 28,505 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,432 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When HubSpot Reports Earnings, Will Its Soaring Gains Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on February 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fastbase’s Valuation Jumps 19% Before Listing on London Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HubSpot Integrates LinkedIn Ads into Professional and Enterprise Tiers of Marketing Hub – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why A Secondary Offering Is Often Negative For Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 36.40 million shares or 2.00% less from 37.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Bank invested in 30 shares. Product Prtn Lc holds 74,778 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 32,822 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 362,839 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3,837 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 4,286 shares. Nomura invested in 30,035 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sit Associates reported 12,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.02% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Mirae Asset Invs owns 1,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bailard holds 0.21% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 23,800 shares. Jabre Cap Partners Sa owns 14,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 20,873 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 25 selling transactions for $23.82 million activity. The insider Kelleher John P. sold 972 shares worth $119,167. On Monday, December 17 the insider Sherman J Donald sold $1.91M. $689,880 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares were sold by Gill Ronald S. Halligan Brian sold 25,000 shares worth $3.73 million. $3.39 million worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was sold by Shah Dharmesh on Thursday, November 15. 21,764 shares were sold by NORRINGTON LORRIE M, worth $3.29 million on Monday, October 1.

More important recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Airlines, ADM, BB&T, Cimarex, CRISPR, Editas, Grubhub, Kroger, NXP, Twitter, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha”, Gurufocus.com published: “Why AutoZone’s Stock Could Surge Higher – GuruFocus.com” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was released by: Zacks.com and their article: “AutoZone (AZO) Is Up 4.33% in One Week: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $9.87 EPS, down 4.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $10.38 per share. AZO’s profit will be $248.77 million for 23.09 P/E if the $9.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $13.47 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Gru. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 19,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co has 33 shares. Meritage Port has invested 0.58% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 431,446 shares. Signature Fin reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Next Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 8,910 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, Japan-based fund reported 92,471 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,429 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.05% or 15,733 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pinnacle Finance, Tennessee-based fund reported 673 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). United Service Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 17,694 shares.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $97.15 million activity. On Thursday, September 27 the insider Graves William W sold $14.67M. $11.75 million worth of stock was sold by GILES WILLIAM T on Thursday, December 6. 1,500 shares were sold by Wright Kristen C., worth $1.33 million on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 11,800 shares valued at $10.27M was sold by Finestone Mark A.. $4.05 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was sold by Halsell Rodney C. on Friday, November 2. 5,700 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares with value of $4.96M were sold by Hackney William R..