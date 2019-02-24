As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose, Delta Asset Management Has Increased Stake; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,915 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.82 million, up from 31,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 70.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 80,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 113,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 2.00 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Get Defensive Through These 3 Retailers – GuruFocus.com” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Is Climbing On News Of Starboard Stake – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.90M for 12.64 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $284.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ooma Inc by 133,517 shares to 306,795 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc by 124,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc owns 11,626 shares. Avenir reported 4.66% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.08% or 6,773 shares in its portfolio. 22,482 are held by Paloma Prns Company. Markel owns 123,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 11,527 shares. 1.78M were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 63,050 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Osborne Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.28% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1.89M shares. 93,257 are owned by Putnam Invests Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 199,617 shares. First Republic Management Inc reported 13,364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. Gorsky Alex had sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M. Sneed Michael E had sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, December 13. Shares for $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. On Friday, December 14 the insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $751.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 13,080 shares to 202,586 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JNJ’s TECNIS Eyhance IOL available in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Johnson & Johnson For Safe Increasing Income With Dividend Increase Coming In April – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/21: (IMDZ) (CYH) (CAR) Higher; (CBLK) (MIC) (DPZ) (JNJ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sri Lanka halts imports of J&J Baby Powder – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs split-dosing regimen for J&J’s Darzalex – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 31,661 are held by Hartwell J M L P. 470,700 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt reported 43,154 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Company owns 64,171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisory Limited Company holds 0.16% or 4,359 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Cap Inv Ltd Com reported 326,640 shares. Eqis Capital Management has 19,307 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Golub Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mairs & Power Incorporated holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.14 million shares. S&Co reported 209,799 shares. Moreover, Advisory Limited Liability has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,024 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).