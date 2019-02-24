As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Trimmed by $457,056 Its Stake; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 3,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 703,389 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.25 million, down from 706,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio)

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 5.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,212 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.93M, down from 91,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 1.55 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 76,322 shares to 929,452 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 16,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 sales for $75.53 million activity. Another trade for 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M was made by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 3,643 shares valued at $536,638 was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. 264,465 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $38.60M were sold by Gorsky Alex. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77 million. PRINCE CHARLES had bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14.

