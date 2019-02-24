As Kosmos Energy LTD (KOS) Market Valuation Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.28 Million; Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Declined While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Raised Holding by $551,050

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) by 28.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 364,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.48 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 3.72M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 37.35% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 76.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 5,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,849 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 6,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 4.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $584.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 44,069 shares to 105,931 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 289,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,938 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold KOS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 381.31 million shares or 0.93% more from 377.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Llc has 35,629 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt accumulated 970,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 16,167 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.01% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.1% invested in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 816,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 12,570 shares. Research Global Investors, a California-based fund reported 4.37M shares. New York-based Blackstone Group Ltd Partnership has invested 2.15% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,539 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company stated it has 10.07M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bain Credit Limited Partnership owns 692,731 shares. 1.66M are owned by Arosa Mngmt L P. 12,188 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 15,434 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.38 billion activity. 154.86 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO., worth $835.70 million. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider BCP IV GP L.L.C. sold $29.46M. 5.68 million shares were sold by Krieger David Benjamin, worth $50.82 million on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 85.52 million were reported by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,552 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 113,751 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated owns 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 23 shares. Barnett And Communication owns 309 shares. Usca Ria Ltd invested in 0.15% or 13,884 shares. Portland Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 647,265 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,041 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 142,074 shares. Baxter Bros holds 41,285 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.22% or 4,553 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 68,804 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management New York has invested 0.21% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $334.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,000 shares to 30,865 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 20 sales for $33.15 million activity. $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. Kozanian Hagop H had sold 9,061 shares worth $929,627 on Friday, January 25. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Whitaker Darla H. $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by CARP DANIEL A. BLINN MARK A had sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813. The insider XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762.