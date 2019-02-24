As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Value Declined, Sun Life Financial Has Upped Its Stake by $976,272; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Bridges Investment Management Lifted Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 6395.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 22,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,059 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, up from 355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 616,119 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 18.35% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 8.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 9,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.35 million, up from 120,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westwood Large Cap Value Equit by 40,027 shares to 23,565 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 11 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350 shares, and cut its stake in Pt Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.28% stake. Stanley reported 76,563 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 57,651 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advisors accumulated 710,588 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.32 million shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 259,990 shares. Schroder Management Gru invested in 14.01 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. Fin Advantage has 122,492 shares. Alpine Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kansas-based Paragon Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc owns 138,484 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. Shares for $3.24M were sold by Tan Irving. On Friday, November 23 the insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324. 63,050 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $3.00 million were sold by Goeckeler David. $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles. BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52 million. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32 million worth of stock or 70,000 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $551.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI) by 25,347 shares to 53,017 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 6,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa Etf.

