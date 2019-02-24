As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Market Valuation Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Position; Eqis Capital Management Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Upped as Share Value Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,725 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75M, up from 12,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 2.14M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 55.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82 million, down from 94,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.46M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 29,600 shares to 42,400 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $729,678 activity. Ohl Jamie sold $124,821 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 9,425 shares to 224,736 shares, valued at $18.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. Buchanan Robin W.T. also bought $443,150 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, December 6.