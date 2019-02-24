As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shares Declined, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Lowered Its Position by $719,100 as Share Value Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 4.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 34,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 738,719 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.57M, up from 704,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 182,602 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has declined 41.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 52.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd analyzed 7,650 shares as the company's stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,885 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $651,000, down from 14,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $120.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold LAD shares while 76 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 24.10 million shares or 0.08% more from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 10,484 were reported by D E Shaw And Incorporated. The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Johnson Counsel has 13,407 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.73% or 148,377 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 0% stake. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 540 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0.01% or 311,994 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Company accumulated 0.17% or 225,708 shares. Schwab Charles Investment reported 228,606 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 29,799 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 32,764 shares to 689,797 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 89,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,008 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $21.78 million activity. $3.82M worth of stock was sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. GONZALEZ RICHARD A had sold 16,850 shares worth $1.50 million. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 61,865 are held by Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Com. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 378,516 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 198,230 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants invested in 4,511 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 125,972 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Geller Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 2,300 shares. 36,241 are held by Acg Wealth. Ronna Sue Cohen, Utah-based fund reported 25,838 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Co Inc Al invested in 27,648 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Iowa National Bank & Trust holds 2.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 58,665 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).