As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Provise Management Group Trimmed Its Holding by $621,060; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Trimmed Its J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Stake by $1.65 Million

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 20.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 4,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,184 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.41M, down from 22,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 1.30M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 14,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 889,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $100.41 million, down from 904,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 1,350 shares valued at $173,732 was sold by KNOWLES MARIE L/CA. Another trade for 7,700 shares valued at $946,792 was made by Schechter Lori A. on Wednesday, January 16. JACOBS M CHRISTINE sold $173,732 worth of stock.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $759.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 47,417 shares to 97,873 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,688 shares to 82,155 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,600 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC).

