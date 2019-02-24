As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Value Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Decreased by $4.64 Million Its Holding; As Exelon (EXC) Market Value Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 32.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,287 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.63 million, down from 41,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $374.06. About 304,734 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 27.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 24,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65,943 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.88M, down from 90,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 4.25M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $822.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 289,282 shares to 437,237 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mercadolibre (MELI) Incurs Q3 Loss, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Stocks Shrouded in Mystery – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Alibaba – Motley Fool” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, LBTYA – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 31 investors sold MELI shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 49 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 0.10% more from 40.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,473 are owned by Daiwa Gru. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,189 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Crosslink Cap Inc, a California-based fund reported 35,550 shares. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.56% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 21,717 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 182,264 shares. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 0.7% or 5,140 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 6,219 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Pension Serv invested in 52,269 shares or 0.07% of the stock. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% or 154,091 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 0% or 26,609 shares. Pnc Financial Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.2 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Inc holds 5.53M shares. 1.23 million were reported by Glenmede Company Na. Barnett invested in 240 shares. California-based West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Calamos Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 794,956 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 12.16 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 7.68 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Banced reported 1.93% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Washington Tru Bank reported 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 19,139 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 9,528 shares. 5,800 are owned by Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 306,065 shares. Heartland Advsrs accumulated 322,503 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 852 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $496.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Ltd (NYSE:BP) by 11,553 shares to 107,240 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Ibonds by 15,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.