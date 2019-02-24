As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Position by $5.19 Million; Hackett Group (HCKT) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $300,220 as Shares Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) by 17.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 15,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, down from 87,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.00M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 105,012 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has risen 7.29% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 15/03/2018 – FORD’S 8% PROFIT MARGIN GOAL `NOW HAS UPSIDE,’ CEO HACKETT SAYS; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q EPS 23c; 29/03/2018 – The Hackett Group: Finance Must Accelerate Adoption Of Digital Tools to Drive Greater Business Value in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/05/2018 – HACKETT GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $72.7 MLN VS $71.4 MLN; 21/05/2018 – A year in, Hackett given rough ride by investors; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 30.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 112,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,273 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.12M, down from 373,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 10.13 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN ON BLOOMBERG TV : LIVE; 03/05/2018 – Harvey Norman Target Cut 17% to A$2.90/Share by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – BRITVIC PLC BVIC.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan confident of facing Australia despite finger fracture; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 18/04/2018 – NextDC Target Price Lifted 14% to A$9.20/Share by Morgan Stanley; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley said it ended the uncertainty on its leadership but added that there remained “ambivalence” on the shape and direction of its investment bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Natixis has 0.57% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.13M shares. Cls Llc reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 0.05% or 10,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 49.95M shares. First Citizens State Bank Trust holds 0.21% or 41,027 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,282 shares. Clough Cap Partners LP has 228,100 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 62,249 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 15,666 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 8.10M shares. Eqis Management Inc reported 12,966 shares. Kistler holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 938 shares. New York-based Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 14,061 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 48,974 shares to 525,974 shares, valued at $38.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $374.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:WNS) by 17,223 shares to 57,231 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 34,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Thestreet Inc (NASDAQ:TST).

