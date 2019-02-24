As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Declined, Holder Profund Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Southeast Asset Advisors Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Upped as Share Value Declined

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 54.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 31,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,354 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, down from 57,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 2.65M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 31.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 2,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,564 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $190. About 422,094 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,450 shares to 309,031 shares, valued at $66.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Pcl owns 99,049 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 187,789 shares. Hoplite Cap Mngmt Lp has 211,758 shares for 5.66% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital owns 12,156 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Llc holds 0% or 9,054 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 13,472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 136,593 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 192,703 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 15,618 shares. Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct invested in 3,742 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amer Interest Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 24,867 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 92,353 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 31 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability owns 110,778 shares.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $99,728 activity. 1,000 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares with value of $174,070 were bought by KORALESKI JOHN J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold NOV shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 346.77 million shares or 4.34% less from 362.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connable Office holds 0.48% or 58,518 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Llp owns 0.38% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 97,101 shares. Capital Research Global has 9.59 million shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has 44,130 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 413 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 37,792 shares. 10.32 million were reported by Parnassus Investments Ca. Sei Invs Co has invested 0.1% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has 0.12% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cadence Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 22.41 million are held by Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Ledyard Bankshares has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 400 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt has 1.86M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

