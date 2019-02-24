As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Nuveen Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Telus (TU) Position by $478,890

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,799 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.16M, up from 213,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 387,684 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 7.60% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 33.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 7,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.83M, down from 23,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 7.09 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $732.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 4,856 shares to 637,501 shares, valued at $48.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,269 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 25,332 shares to 105,053 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 140,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 sales for $150.25 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold $34.80M. 21,882 shares valued at $7.36M were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. 700 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $241,343 were sold by BARTON RICHARD N. $899,150 worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, January 15. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Bennett Kelly sold $4.20 million.