As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Gfs Advisors Upped by $1.75 Million Its Holding; Overlook Holdings LTD Stake in Netease (NTES) Has Boosted by $23.33 Million as Stock Price Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 326.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 4,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 1,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 7.09 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 13.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 102,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 858,938 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $195.97 million, up from 756,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $222.65. About 1.27 million shares traded or 55.15% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 selling transactions for $150.25 million activity. 1,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $352,270 were sold by WELLS DAVID B. Shares for $2.74 million were sold by Sweeney Anne M. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million was made by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 21,882 shares valued at $7.36M was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M. The insider Bennett Kelly sold 14,000 shares worth $4.20 million.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $391.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,096 shares to 18,735 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 124,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,870 shares, and cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).