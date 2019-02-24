As Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined, Compton Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $440,412; Strategic Advisors Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,558 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54M, down from 36,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 5,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24M, down from 78,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 3 insider sales for $22.20 million activity. 11,500 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by VADON MARK C. Another trade for 7,203 shares valued at $1.28 million was made by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7. Another trade for 117,327 shares valued at $21.17 million was made by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14. Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32 million worth of stock or 13,457 shares. $354,960 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was bought by Kadre Manuel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,915 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors reported 10,707 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com has 1.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lord Abbett & Lc has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 4.24M shares. 4,130 were accumulated by Legacy Cap Inc. Omers Administration accumulated 41,231 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co has 74,561 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.82% or 1.56 million shares. Epoch Investment Prtn invested in 2.02 million shares or 1.59% of the stock. 181,688 are owned by Invest Advsrs Ltd Co. Oarsman Capital, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,689 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 56,681 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Monarch Cap Mgmt reported 43,123 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $273.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 242 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Total Return (BOND) by 14,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.49 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

