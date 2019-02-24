As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Raised by $15.84 Million Its Stake; As Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Valuation Declined, Dudley & Shanley Lifted by $1.07 Million Its Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 50.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 36,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24 million, up from 73,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 47.89M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 114.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 186,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.81 million, up from 162,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 3.50 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Plc stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argentiere Cap Ag stated it has 26,973 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Burney reported 0.12% stake. Brinker Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability reported 3.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Daiwa Sb Investments Limited stated it has 34,080 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 104,004 shares. Miles Capital holds 24,594 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd owns 14,887 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp owns 3.16M shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Patriot Wealth Mgmt owns 372,351 shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability owns 28,125 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company has 45,895 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fagan Assocs accumulated 231,230 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us owns 4.87M shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $528.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hovnanian Entr. (NYSE:HOV) by 441,000 shares to 670,000 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 292,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $522.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxstage Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 40,100 shares to 274,700 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

