As Otter Tail (OTTR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Iowa State Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $319,459; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Declined, Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Cut Its Position by $382,050

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 1,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,911 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.27M, down from 51,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 6,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $326,000, down from 13,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Otter Tail Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 50,255 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 5.89% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 163,023 shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A owns 80,681 shares. Harvard Mngmt Com Inc stated it has 107,903 shares or 6.21% of all its holdings. 7,400 were accumulated by Partner Investment Mgmt Lp. Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 10.47% or 201,815 shares. Westfield Management Company Limited Partnership owns 3.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.12 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 72,694 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. 569,479 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability reported 22,299 shares. Old Point Tru Fincl Services N A owns 2,824 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. E&G Advsrs Lp stated it has 17,635 shares. 5,650 are held by Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Company. First Merchants has 2.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 73,412 shares. 220,993 were reported by Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Midas Mngmt invested in 24,100 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $538.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,541 shares to 99,488 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold OTTR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 0.91% more from 16.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 7,754 shares. Iowa National Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 700 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 33,187 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 9,489 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 40,844 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 374,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 429,724 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 60,308 shares. Optimum Inv owns 600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 3,856 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

