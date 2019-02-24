As Packaging Amer (PKG) Valuation Declined, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreased by $1.67 Million Its Position; Chevron New (CVX) Holder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Boosted Stake by $500,200

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.97 million, up from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 3.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 15,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,657 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.00 million, down from 427,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 523,759 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 21.58% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 162 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 78.38 million shares or 2.26% less from 80.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.43 million shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Clark Mgmt Group Inc invested in 143,883 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 35,993 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar invested in 5,698 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 29,100 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 621,019 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Com reported 507,449 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,520 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.26% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 40,290 shares to 309,214 shares, valued at $92.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 59,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howard Capital owns 141,262 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kahn Brothers Gru Inc De stated it has 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Murphy Cap Mgmt reported 50,343 shares. 5.01 million are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, New York-based fund reported 42 shares. Brandywine Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 17,904 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 142,566 shares. Community Tru And Inv Communications has 1.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Planning Advsr Ltd stated it has 31,567 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,899 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 272,445 shares. California-based Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability has invested 2.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).