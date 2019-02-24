As Pra Group (PRAA) Stock Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Fca Decreased Its Holding by $381,576 as Market Value Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 81,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $115.86M, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 323,219 shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 23.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 28/03/2018 – PRA eases Brexit subsidiary requirement for EEA carriers; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year

Fca Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp sold 4,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $752,000, down from 14,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 20.18 million shares traded or 76.15% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition

Fca Corp, which manages about $377.83 million and $261.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 (IWB) by 3,988 shares to 19,794 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Intl Eq Etf by 14,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us Large Company Etf (FNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.03% or 5,927 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Inv Prtn LP has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 564,146 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Convergence Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 54,731 shares. Tru Inv Advsr holds 0.45% or 5,563 shares. Moreover, Twin Capital Inc has 0.41% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 114,730 shares. Fca Corp Tx invested in 9,551 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.55% or 14,468 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 31,380 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd holds 2,313 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 819,820 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.79% or 41,582 shares in its portfolio. 40,455 are owned by Telemus Cap Llc. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 9,374 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $33.52 million activity. $1.17 million worth of stock was sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1. Boratto Eva C sold $1.03M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, September 17. Denton David M sold $2.02 million worth of stock. Roberts Jonathan C sold $5.01 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1. Hourican Kevin had sold 8,564 shares worth $642,300.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $162,900 activity.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) by 4,300 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 339,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $13.59M for 26.69 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 11 investors sold PRAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 52.85 million shares or 3.41% more from 51.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability has 2.54M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Cortina Asset Management holds 458,516 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 11,994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,488 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa holds 323,152 shares. Synovus Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,892 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,329 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 24,843 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 203,595 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 14,931 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 144,081 shares. 670,000 were accumulated by Ww Investors.