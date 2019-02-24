As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Declined, Jennison Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $14.12 Million; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake as Shares Declined

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,647 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40 million, down from 13,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 8.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 142,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $155.33 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 1.60M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 4.32% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $108.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,180 shares to 12,266 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 29,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 10,144 shares valued at $962,682 was made by FERBER NORMAN A on Monday, August 27.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 15.31% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.98 per share. ROST’s profit will be $418.76 million for 20.88 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.18% EPS growth.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

