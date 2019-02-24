As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Raised Position; Sq Advisors Has Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Declined

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 30.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 680,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.45M, up from 521,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 1.33 million shares traded or 255.59% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 141.38% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 141.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 26,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $265.60M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.