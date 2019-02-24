As Sm Energy Co (SM) Stock Value Declined, Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lowered by $1.09 Million Its Position; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Declined, Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Increased Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 87.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 35,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $158,000, down from 40,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 4.40M shares traded or 51.94% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 13.34% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 58.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 63,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 171,659 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, up from 108,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 46.50 million shares traded or 86.38% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 525,246 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.67M shares. Veritable LP accumulated 15,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 58,174 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 213,689 shares stake. D E Shaw owns 14.68 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Kepos Cap LP owns 1.05M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kingdon Mgmt Lc reported 2.26 million shares stake. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc has 12,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 1.13 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 555,900 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 1.14 million shares. 6.88 million are held by State Street.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $572,444 activity. Benninger Thomas M. also bought $319,390 worth of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, November 20. $100,007 worth of stock was bought by CHUGG JULIANA L on Friday, December 21. Roca Marco had sold 17,834 shares worth $146,453 on Tuesday, November 13.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Call) by 30,700 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caesars +6.3% on report Icahn will push for sale – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars +9% after unexpected Q3 profit – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “The 6 Most Shorted Nasdaq Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jan 25, 2019 : ENLK, CZR, ENLC, DHI, BAC, PFE, JD, ZNGA, KMI, INTC, FB, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Conn’s Stockholders Shouldn’t Just Focus on Its 13% Pop Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Weyerhaeuser, SM Energy, Independence Realty Trust, Las Vegas Sands, Sturm, Ruger, and Saul Centers â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “SM Energy Company (SM) CEO Jay Ottoson on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy (SM) Misses Q4 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $99.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 11,200 shares to 52,085 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.06 million shares or 7.76% less from 118.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Company Ltd Company invested 0.61% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Key Gp (Cayman) Limited stated it has 7.9% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 41,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 0% or 7,356 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 28,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Vanguard reported 11.19M shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 64,899 shares. B Riley Wealth stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 73,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). D E Shaw & accumulated 1.24 million shares.