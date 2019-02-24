As Synnex (SNX) Share Value Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Lifted Its Position by $538,440; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Banced Decreased Its Holding by $531,912 as Market Valuation Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 16.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 6,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,333 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.76 million, up from 37,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 295,901 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 38.67% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B

Banced Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 72.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banced Corp sold 4,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,835 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205,000, down from 6,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banced Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 4.87 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 29.26 million shares or 4.26% more from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 2,811 shares. Mawer Inv Management Limited accumulated 0.17% or 265,700 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 2,610 shares. Us Bank De reported 2,456 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.06% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Curbstone Financial Corporation, New Hampshire-based fund reported 7,150 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 14,300 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 38,918 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 47,781 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.78M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc holds 13,134 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 8 buys, and 11 sales for $37.83 million activity. MIAU MATTHEW bought $256,283 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Monday, October 29. On Thursday, November 1 Witt Marshall sold $46,932 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 600 shares. SILVER STAR DEVELOPMENTS LTD also bought $9.56 million worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares. MURAI KEVIN M had sold 3,300 shares worth $256,203. 2,869 SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares with value of $232,864 were sold by STEFFENSEN DWIGHT. Zulberti Andrea M had sold 2,416 shares worth $218,531 on Tuesday, January 15.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $7.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 21,658 shares to 114,489 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 7,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,661 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Selway Asset Management accumulated 15,270 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Green Square Capital Llc invested in 7,922 shares. Moreover, M&R Mngmt Inc has 1.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 55,684 shares. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Llc stated it has 0.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 33,687 are held by Cardinal Cap Mgmt. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd holds 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 179,845 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement reported 0.61% stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 11,933 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 1.46 million shares. Spectrum Grp Inc has 1,045 shares. Fundsmith Llp stated it has 6.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 12,139 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc invested in 3,171 shares. New York-based Trustco Savings Bank Corp N Y has invested 2.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Another trade for 20,074 shares valued at $2.26M was sold by Spanos Mike. $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were sold by Narasimhan Laxman. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Yawman David.