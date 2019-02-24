As Tenneco (TEN) Valuation Declined, Lyrical Asset Management LP Decreased Holding; As Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stock Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc. (TEN) by 5.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 147,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $82.61M, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 610,908 shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 48.64% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Inc. 1Q Net Profit Rises 1.7%; Backs 2018 Revenue Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will See Combination of Tenneco’s Ride Performance Business With Federal-Mogul’s Motorparts Business

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) by 120.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 4,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,611 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $559,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 130,162 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has declined 36.61% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold TEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.70 million shares or 4.56% less from 44.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 1.47 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 305 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 4.61 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 65,679 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 5,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 408,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Co owns 661,413 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 34 shares stake. Private Group Inc Incorporated holds 421,316 shares. Patten Gp holds 0.02% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 1,140 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability has 111,724 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 10,568 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Proshare Advsr Limited Company holds 6,433 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,064 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $534.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 895,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 43,607 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 49,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,807 shares, and cut its stake in Gannett Company Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold GPI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 19.27 million shares or 4.41% less from 20.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,362 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advsr. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 14,037 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). 76,988 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Ltd. 3,228 were reported by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability. Barclays Plc holds 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) or 55,668 shares. Moon Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 35,195 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% or 361 shares in its portfolio. James Rech reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Ameriprise Financial invested in 151,619 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 3,234 shares. Smith Asset L P, Texas-based fund reported 384 shares. Hbk Investments LP stated it has 13,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 84,499 are owned by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd.