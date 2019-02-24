As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Declined, Holder Keating Investment Counselors Lowered Its Stake; Mellanox Technologies LTD Shs (MLNX) Share Price Rose While Endurance Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (MLNX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 57,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19M, up from 46,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 810,969 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 52.13% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,385 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.73M, down from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $252.1. About 1.12M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,130 shares to 87,629 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. Herrema Gregory J. sold 17,235 shares worth $4.26 million. CASPER MARC N sold $31.07 million worth of stock or 125,520 shares. Williamson Stephen sold $2.29M worth of stock or 9,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank owns 0.55% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 46,095 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd reported 15,753 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank reported 2,735 shares. Alleghany De invested in 300,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Washington Trust State Bank has invested 1.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Montana-based Da Davidson Com has invested 0.14% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation holds 0.94% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 13,477 shares. Janney Capital Management Lc owns 114,122 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 2,313 shares stake. Endurance Wealth invested in 2.42% or 62,917 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.37% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,229 shares. First Fin In owns 1,593 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. City Hldgs has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Rexnord, Carlisle Companies, Acorda Therapeutics, Valmont Industries, Reliance Steel & Aluminum, and Thermo Fisher Scientific â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) – Thermo Fisher Scientific Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cooperman’s Omega Raises Cigna (CI), CVS (CVS); Lowers Google (GOOGL) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MLNX shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 35.69 million shares or 2.52% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 61,686 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma reported 1.51M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.09% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Nwq Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 767,446 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 43,789 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp accumulated 90,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research invested in 2,753 shares. G2 Investment Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability reported 74,200 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 376 shares. Product Ptnrs Lc owns 44,600 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 77,740 were reported by D E Shaw & Communications. 6,500 are owned by Globeflex Ltd Partnership. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? Why It is Time to Focus on Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mellanox +6.7% on report that Xilinx hires Barclays to examine buyout – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc Com (NYSE:HRB) by 15,475 shares to 73,467 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,181 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $2.66 million activity. Dorchak Glenda sold 4,576 shares worth $388,960. Kagan Michael sold 3,000 shares worth $249,000. Shares for $761,253 were sold by Sultzbaugh Marc on Friday, September 7.