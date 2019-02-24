As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wcm Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; Twin Capital Management Trimmed Colgate (CL) Holding by $2.52 Million; Stock Declined

Wcm Investment Management decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 99.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wcm Investment Management sold 355,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $741,000, down from 358,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wcm Investment Management who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $207.55. About 478,862 shares traded or 72.23% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 78.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,704 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $717,000, down from 48,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 4.03 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.09% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Connors Investor Incorporated has 56,677 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt reported 0.45% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 402 shares. Wcm Inv Mngmt Ca reported 3,025 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 3,663 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% or 5,644 shares. Lpl Ltd Co invested in 2,907 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 53,580 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.03% or 33,160 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 14,300 shares stake. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 291 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 124,951 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: FP, Genstar, HGGC, Insight, LLR, Silver Lake, TA, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $26.63 million activity. 19,200 shares valued at $4.73 million were sold by MOORE H LYNN JR on Thursday, August 30. $4.94M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by WOMBLE DUSTIN R on Tuesday, September 4. Another trade for 30,460 shares valued at $7.45M was sold by MARR JOHN S JR. $1.21M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares were sold by MILLER BRIAN K. The insider Cline Brenda A sold 4,000 shares worth $1.00M. Another trade for 1,225 shares valued at $296,937 was made by Carter Glenn A on Tuesday, August 28.

Wcm Investment Management, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,233 shares to 51,486 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 46,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Orrstown Ser has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blue Financial reported 0.67% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Security Trust invested in 48,265 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bb&T accumulated 263,258 shares. Kings Point Capital Management reported 7,641 shares. Intrust National Bank Na holds 4,368 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc reported 21,135 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company reported 29,345 shares. 11.17M are held by First Eagle Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 59,943 shares. Salient Lta holds 0.4% or 53,461 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability stated it has 107,901 shares.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $471,628 activity. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Shotts Philip G. sold $30,978. 1,015 shares were sold by JAKOBSEN HENNING I, worth $68,060.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B Ne (BRKB) by 3,890 shares to 88,570 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

More news for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Elects Noel Wallace President and CEO; Ian Cook will serve as Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on February 11, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Disney, Alphabet And Super Bowl Players – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 02, 2019 is yet another important article.