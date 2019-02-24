As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Cut Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Declined While Accredited Investors Boosted Its Holding

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 9,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,671 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.02M, up from 48,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,934 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.21M, down from 224,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $235.41. About 330,119 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $404.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,535 shares to 137,026 shares, valued at $40.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 105,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,831 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D had sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 304,348 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Banced has 4.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,160 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Com holds 3.53% or 220,195 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 1,669 shares. Mitchell Management owns 41,192 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 2.00M shares or 2.87% of the stock. Enterprise Fincl Serv owns 1.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,806 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp invested in 129,661 shares. Cap Mngmt Assoc reported 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Milestone Inc holds 10,967 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 3.50M shares. Mu Invests has invested 4.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 3.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 93,626 shares or 4% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold WAT shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd has 1,058 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 17,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Independent Investors holds 3.57% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 52,000 shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.14% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cibc Ww reported 2,214 shares. Ajo Lp reported 7,557 shares stake. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 9,660 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Michigan-based Provident Invest Management has invested 0.33% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fernwood Inv Llc owns 0.31% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3,025 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or reported 41,952 shares stake. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 19,585 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp has 24,134 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 19,916 were reported by Voloridge Ltd Co. Kistler accumulated 250 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $35.14 million activity. Kelly Terrence P sold 21,028 shares worth $4.00M. Shares for $6.28M were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. 8,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $1.60M were sold by KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A. REED JOANN A also sold $133,564 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 2. Rae Elizabeth B sold $762,480 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. BERENDT MICHAEL J sold $646,590 worth of stock.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $19.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 745,810 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $112.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Com Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).