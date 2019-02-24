As Wellcare Health Plans Com (WCG) Shares Declined, Holder Cibc World Markets Trimmed Position; As Paloaltonetworks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Upped Its Stake

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com (WCG) by 73.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 38,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,819 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.43M, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $276.26. About 511,788 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Paloaltonetworks (PANW) by 8.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,783 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.93M, up from 28,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Paloaltonetworks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 797,703 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,953 shares to 84,896 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 162,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $2.13 million activity. 1,647 WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) shares with value of $422,028 were sold by Hakim Anat. The insider Polen Michael Robert sold 3,000 shares worth $770,550. Michael Yount had sold 500 shares worth $131,690 on Wednesday, November 7. 2,500 shares were sold by Breon Richard C., worth $599,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WCG shares while 117 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 12.50% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Gp Lc has 1,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 130,294 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap accumulated 227,469 shares. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.37% or 120,336 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 7,025 shares. American Beacon stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6,700 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 1.30M shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 14,027 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 954,628 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Clark Capital Management Gru Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 100,000 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 6,075 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $102.04 million activity. On Friday, September 7 Anderson Mark sold $6.96M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 30,000 shares. The insider Klarich Lee sold 8,000 shares worth $1.86 million. ZUK NIR sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53M. On Thursday, November 1 the insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $7.37 million. BONVANIE RENE had sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,533 shares. Trexquant Lp reported 40,553 shares stake. Blair William & Il holds 75,131 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Violich Management stated it has 1,132 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natl Registered Investment Advisor reported 1,875 shares. Firsthand Capital Management Inc has 2.12% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Royal London Asset stated it has 35,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset has 0.78% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 120,286 shares. Hills Natl Bank & has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 30,783 shares. Oakbrook Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 4,575 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fiduciary Tru Communications invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.12% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 1,375 shares.

