Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Upped Iamgold (IAG) Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Tt International Raised Its Stake

Tt International increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 100.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 560,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $184.51 million, up from 559,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 92.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 4.72 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 35.63% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $895.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 8,628 shares to 31,275 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 291,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,698 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

