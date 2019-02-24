Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 14.38M 37.81 67.60M -3.58 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 60.88M -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. -470.10% -50.6% -36% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.4 while its Quick Ratio is 16.4. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 17.9 Current Ratio and a 17.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 96.63% for Assembly Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 85% respectively. 5.5% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.69% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -2.56% 9.22% -30.72% -42.6% -41.43% -44.49% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 5.85% 6.06% -19.48% -24.46% 0% -35.38%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.