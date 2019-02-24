At&T (T) Position Maintained by Evanson Asset Management Llc; Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) as Share Price Declined

Evanson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 280.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc bought 62,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,159 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86 million, up from 22,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 49.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 203,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,741 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36 million, up from 410,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 5.72 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $171,419 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $4,981 worth of stock or 625 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $16.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,776 shares to 119,259 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 9,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,737 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.02, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold CPE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 280.92 million shares or 1.03% less from 283.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 116,300 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 269,038 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.1% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Susquehanna Int Group Llp owns 31,281 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 1.12 million shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 26,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 475,020 were accumulated by Prudential. Insur Tx has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 42,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 132,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Financial Limited Co stated it has 1.31M shares. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Chesley Taft And Assocs, Illinois-based fund reported 29,810 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability reported 80,941 shares.

More important recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Callon Petroleum +6% following strong Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Callon Petroleum Margins Seen Improving From Local Sand Usage In The Delaware – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Callon Petroleum, Summit Materials, Echo Global Logistics, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, and NL Industries â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum to buy Permian acreage for $570M, plans 22M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $492.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,241 shares to 7,848 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,035 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Making A Mountain Out Of A Molehill (DirecTV) – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Holds The Keys To Valuable Real Estate – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – AT&T’s Q4 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AT&T Inc. – T – GlobeNewswire” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Don’t Panic Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pzena Mgmt Lc owns 847,952 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 213,543 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.74% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 404,691 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cleararc Cap holds 187,861 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Ht Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 11,524 shares. 23,700 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Company. Valicenti Advisory Serv has 128,880 shares. Choate Investment has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arrow Fincl invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 1.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 102,805 shares.