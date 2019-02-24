Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Upped Citigroup New (C) Stake by $9.60 Million as Share Price Declined; Visionary Asset Management Cut Aes (AES) Position by $338,442; Share Price Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 19.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 135,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 816,392 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.57M, up from 681,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow

Visionary Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 11.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Visionary Asset Management Inc sold 26,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 199,508 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79 million, down from 225,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 3.32M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES

Since December 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $481,250 activity.

More news for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were recently published by: Gurufocus.com, which released: “10 Most Overvalued Stocks of the S&P 500 – GuruFocus.com” on February 08, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “AES to Help APS Customers Get Solar After Sunset with New 100 MW Energy Storage System – Business Wire” and published on February 21, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Century owns 1.64 million shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 15,401 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 148,540 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of stated it has 229,649 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Massachusetts Financial Ser Com Ma holds 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 16.50 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 0.02% or 9,600 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 64,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 315,038 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). British Columbia Inv Management has 0.09% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 598,227 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 38,724 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 16,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AES’s profit will be $245.05 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,571 shares to 66,815 shares, valued at $15.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 786,544 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davidson Invest Advsrs has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 52,375 were reported by Reliant Investment Limited Liability Com. At National Bank owns 57,850 shares. Moreover, Steinberg Global Asset Management has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salem Counselors has 1.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sentinel Trust Lba invested in 53,161 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs holds 0.06% or 3,353 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability owns 467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ma stated it has 0.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lakewood Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.47 million shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.04% or 2,850 shares. Brandes Investment Partners Limited Partnership holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.19 million shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% or 5,140 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Company has 18,918 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Fagan Associates invested 1.38% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).