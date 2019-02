Atos SE (ATO) Increases 3.32% on Feb 24

Shares of Atos SE (EPA:ATO) last traded at 85.8, representing a move of 3.32%, or 2.76 per share, on volume of 428,800 shares. After opening the trading day at 83.7, shares of Atos SE traded in a close range. Atos SE currently has a total float of 106.12M shares and on average sees 440,038 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 65.1 and high of 127.5.

CAC 40: A Thriving European Index

Europe is undeniably home to some of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world. That being said, it is interesting to know more about some of its pride, specifically France.

The Euronext

In an attempt to maximize and build on the economy of the European Union (EU), the Euronext was formed in 2000 when the Paris Bourse, the Brussels Stock Exchange, and the Amsterdam Stock Exchange had merged. In 2002, the Bolsa de Valores de Lisboa e Porto (BVLP) was included to the Euronext. This had led to the creation of one of the biggest consolidated stock exchanges in the world; and the rest, as they say, is all history.

Today, the Euronext is the pan-European stock exchange situated in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, London, and Paris. With more than 1,000 publicly traded companies within its network, the Euronext has a market capitalization of roughly €2.60 trillion as of the first quarter of 2014. The most watched indices of the Euronext include AEX, AScX, BEL 20, CAC 40, Next 150, PSI 20, among others.

The CAC 40

Euronext Paris is the primary stock exchange in France. The CAC 40, which derives its name from CotationAssistéeenContinu— a former automated trading system, is its benchmark index.

Unlike the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) in the US, which measures stocks based on price, the CAC 40 measures stocks based on free-float market capitalization and share turnover in the past year. Such has been the case since December 1, 2003. Before that, stocks had been measured based on total market valuation.

The CAC 40 is reviewed four times a year, particularly on the third Friday of every quarter-end— March, June, September, and December. The stocks of the index are capped at 15% if necessary in order to prevent index heavyweight. The Index Steering Committee ranks the top 100 companies and from there, 40 companies will be chosen to be included in the CAC 40. These represent the most significant and most active stocks not just in France but in the entire Europe as well. Consequently, the CAC 40 is a powerful economic indicator and has the ability to make or break the region’s corporate sector.

On September 4, 2000, shortly before the foundation of the Euronext, the CAC 40 had attained its all-time high of 6,922.33 with an intraday high of 6,944.77. On the other hand, the all-time low of 893.82 had been posted in January 1988.

The regular session on Euronext Paris lasts from 6:01 a.m. until 7:59 p.m., marking one of the longest sessions worldwide. A 2% margin and a minimum of one index are required when trading. The main currency is, of course, euro. Presently, the CAC 40 is trading at the 4,000 mark, a little well below its peak 16 years ago.

The CAC 40 is truly a reflection of how the European economy has evolved through the years. With its evident success, Euronext Paris is surely one of today's most rewarding stock exchanges to engage in.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solution worldwide. The company has market cap of 9.11 billion EUR. It offers big data, cybersecurity, digital workplace, cloud services, infrastructure and data management, business and platform solutions, and transactional services. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automated help and interaction centers, cloud and mobile solutions, unified communications and collaboration tools; analytics and IOT solutions and services; business process outsourcing services; solutions for mobile apps and devices, as well as SaaS integration; and computing platforms, security solutions, software appliances, and services.