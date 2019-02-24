aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Comparing side by side

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 39.67M -1.33 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 85.85M 9.29 28.33M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -78.1% -53.6% Veracyte Inc. -33.00% -65.7% -33.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.87 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 9.1 and 8.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 94.3%. About 0.4% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -6.49% -9.83% -23.17% -41.75% -85.23% -83.54% Veracyte Inc. 2.04% -10.85% 11.02% 58.3% 94.85% 91.27%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -83.54% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 91.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Veracyte Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.