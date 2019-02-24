AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

We will be comparing the differences between AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 176.22M 2.19 13.49M 0.32 34.07 RigNet Inc. 235.42M 1.24 18.40M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AudioCodes Ltd. and RigNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 7.66% 10.6% 5.5% RigNet Inc. -7.82% -17% -7.5%

Volatility and Risk

AudioCodes Ltd. has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. RigNet Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. Its rival RigNet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. RigNet Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AudioCodes Ltd.

Dividends

$0.31 per share with a dividend yield of 2.4% is the annual dividend that AudioCodes Ltd. pay. No dividend is paid out for RigNet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares and 89% of RigNet Inc. shares. About 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of RigNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 0.19% -12.34% -0.83% 47.95% 52.54% 46.74% RigNet Inc. -16.45% -18.38% -30.8% 19.14% 1.27% 1.61%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. was more bullish than RigNet Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats RigNet Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.